Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

