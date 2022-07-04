ZooKeeper Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.19 million and $108,942.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 195,156,869 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

