10,975 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.86. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.44%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

