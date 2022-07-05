145,964 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,015. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

