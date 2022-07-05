2,150 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,809,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $178,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,177 shares of company stock worth $7,703,349. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.