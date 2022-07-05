2,642 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 74,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

