3,224 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

