4,210 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

