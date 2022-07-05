600 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,455.7% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,394 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of 28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of 49.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 69.82.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

