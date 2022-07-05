842 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,673. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several research firms have commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

