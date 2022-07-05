86,368 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned 2.00% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.