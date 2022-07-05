9,378 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

