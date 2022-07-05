a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 887,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

