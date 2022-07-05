A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 3,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The company has a market cap of $647.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $819,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,027,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,410 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

