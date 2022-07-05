A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30,800.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28,830.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

