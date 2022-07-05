Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 157100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 17.79.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

