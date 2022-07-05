abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $1.86 on Friday. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

