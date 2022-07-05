Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Accolade by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 39.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.