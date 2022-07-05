Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACET. TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

ACET stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

