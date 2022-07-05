Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249,310 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,389,112. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

