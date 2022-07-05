Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.