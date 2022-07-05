Aergo Market Cap Tops $50.65 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aergo Coin Profile

AERGO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,500,000 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

