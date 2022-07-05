AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.67

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 6214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.77.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

