Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.77

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 579852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($142.71) to €135.00 ($140.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. Airbus had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

