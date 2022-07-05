Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.77

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 334769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.