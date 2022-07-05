Alan R. Arnold Sells 22,407 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 85,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,116. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
