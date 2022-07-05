Alan R. Arnold Sells 22,407 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 85,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,116. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

