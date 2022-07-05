Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ALEAF remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,841. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
