Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.
About Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER)
