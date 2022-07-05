Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,477,285 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 692.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,285 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.45% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $83,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

