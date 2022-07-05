Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,736 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.40% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 337,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 141,775 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

