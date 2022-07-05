Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,461 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,914,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 794,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,218,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,855,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

