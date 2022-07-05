Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,850,000.

DFAC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

