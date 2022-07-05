Allworth Financial LP Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,003,000 after buying an additional 49,951 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,827,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.