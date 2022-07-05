Allworth Financial LP Has $18.54 Million Stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 329.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,723 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.96% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARB. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,242,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,590,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,028 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ARB opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.
