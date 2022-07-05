Allworth Financial LP Purchases 56,893 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,893 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $140,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

