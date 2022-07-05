Allworth Financial LP Sells 755 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 9.62% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000.

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

