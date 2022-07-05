Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,650 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,111,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day moving average is $209.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

