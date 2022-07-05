Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 173,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 1.21. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.