Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.90

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 4070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 17.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,953,000 after buying an additional 232,219 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $12,969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $10,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.