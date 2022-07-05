American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

