Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $17,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 437,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,962. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

