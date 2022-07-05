Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.84. Amyris shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 16,299 shares changing hands.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,649 shares of company stock valued at $285,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amyris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amyris by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Amyris by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.