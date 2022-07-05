Analysts Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Target Price at $5.60

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 194,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,799,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

