Analysts Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) PT at $8.95

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

