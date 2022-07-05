Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $142.86

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

CTLT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

