Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $142.86

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
CTLT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
