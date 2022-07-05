Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 44.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.