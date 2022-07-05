Analyzing Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 64.66%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.60%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 86.13% 31.14% 9.54% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 37.69% 8.43% 5.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.36 $220.35 million $1.11 0.38 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.91 -$264.08 million $1.40 4.84

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

