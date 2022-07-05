Analyzing Guild (NYSE:GHLD) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Guild alerts:

This table compares Guild and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% UWM 2.78% 13.31% 2.39%

This table compares Guild and UWM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93 UWM $2.97 billion 0.12 $98.44 million $0.56 6.64

Guild has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UWM. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Guild and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 UWM 1 9 1 0 2.00

Guild currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. UWM has a consensus price target of $5.23, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than UWM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guild beats UWM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.