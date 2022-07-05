AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 355,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,448 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $15.19.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.