AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 355,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,448 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,291,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195,920 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

