ANON (ANON) Trading Down 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (ANON) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $70,469.57 and $212.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,173.65 or 1.00113232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

